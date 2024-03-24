Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 3:09PM MDT until March 26 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

18 inches.

* WHERE…Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.