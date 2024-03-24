Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 3:09PM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…The southern I-25 Corridor including Walsenburg and

Trinidad.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.