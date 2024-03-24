Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 11:59AM MDT until March 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph in wind prone areas.
* WHERE…Teller County.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.