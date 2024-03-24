Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued March 24 at 3:53AM MDT until March 24 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 11:49 AM
Published 3:53 AM

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 233, 235, 236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 18 percent.

* Dry Lightning possible.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.

* Additional Information…an intense cold front will pass over
the region early this evening shifting the winds to the north-
northeast and they will be quite gusty after the front goes by.
DRY LIGHTNING is possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content