Red Flag Warning issued March 24 at 3:53AM MDT until March 24 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 233, 235, 236 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 18 percent.
* Dry Lightning possible.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
* Additional Information…an intense cold front will pass over
the region early this evening shifting the winds to the north-
northeast and they will be quite gusty after the front goes by.
DRY LIGHTNING is possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.