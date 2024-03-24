High Wind Warning issued March 24 at 2:01AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Southern El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.