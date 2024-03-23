Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 7:54PM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with the heaviest snow falling

Sunday evening. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge and the Rampart

Range below 7500 feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.