Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 7:54PM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with the heaviest snow falling

early Monday morning. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Huerfano River Basin below 7500 feet including

Walsenburg and vicinity, western Las Animas County below 7500

feet including Trinidad and vicinity, and eastern Las Animas

County.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Sunday to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.