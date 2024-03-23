Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 3:53AM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County.

* WHEN…From noon Sunday to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.