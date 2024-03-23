Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 2:43PM MDT until March 26 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to midnight MDT Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.