Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 2:43PM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,

with the heaviest snow falling Sunday evening. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County.

* WHEN…From noon Sunday to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.