Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 2:43PM MDT until March 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 6 inches, with the heaviest snow falling Sunday evening.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range
Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

