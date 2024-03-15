Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 6:01AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.