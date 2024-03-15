Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 6:01AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 6:01 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches,
with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Pueblo County.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

