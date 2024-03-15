Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 5:00AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch,

with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.