Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 6:17AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Significantly lower snowfall
amounts of 1 to 6 inches can be expected for the city of Pueblo
and points eastward.
* WHERE…Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.