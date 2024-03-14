Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 4:03AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 inches
with the heaviest snow falling near the mountains. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph. Significantly lower snowfall amounts can be
expected for the city of Pueblo and points eastward.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont and Pueblo Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.