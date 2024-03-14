Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 4:03AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 11:49 AM
Published 4:03 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 inches
with the heaviest snow falling near the mountains. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph. Significantly lower snowfall amounts can be
expected for the city of Pueblo and points eastward.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont and Pueblo Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content