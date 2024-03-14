Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 6:17AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches with locally higher amounts near the mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening

commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.