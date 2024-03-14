Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 6:17AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10
inches. The heaviest will fall over western and northern
portions of Colorado Springs. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.