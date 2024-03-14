Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 4:03AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.