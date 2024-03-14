Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 2:29PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 14
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Pueblo County.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snowfall amounts and impacts will
likely be along and west of the I-25 corridor.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.