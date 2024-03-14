Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 11:36PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Huerfano and Western Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.