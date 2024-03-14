Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 11:36PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. The heaviest snow will fall over western and northern

portions of Colorado Springs.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.