Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 11:36PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Pueblo County.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.