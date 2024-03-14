Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 10:27AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches. The heaviest will fall over western and northern

portions of Colorado Springs. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.