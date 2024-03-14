Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 10:27AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 16

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Pueblo County.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snowfall amounts and impacts will

likely be along and west of the I-25 corridor.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.