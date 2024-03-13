Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 9:58PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10
inches. Heaviest snow will fall near the mountains. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Pueblo and eastern Fremont Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
