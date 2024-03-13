Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 9:58PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10

inches. Heaviest snow will fall near the mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Pueblo and eastern Fremont Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.