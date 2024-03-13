Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 4:07AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
However, local amounts of up to 12 inches will be possible near
the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Southern El Paso and Pueblo Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.