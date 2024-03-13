Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 1:45PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Southern El Paso and Pueblo Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Higher snow total are expected over

southwestern Pueblo County near the higher terrain. Snow totals

of 8 to 14 are expected in these areas.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.