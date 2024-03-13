Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 11:49AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Southern El Paso and Pueblo Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.