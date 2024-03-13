Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 9:58PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4
feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, and Pikes
Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.