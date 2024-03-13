Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 9:58PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.