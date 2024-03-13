Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 9:58PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
feet.
* WHERE…Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet and
the Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.