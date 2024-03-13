Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 9:58PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 12
inches. The heaviest snow will fall over western and northern
portions of Colorado Springs. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County/Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.