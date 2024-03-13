Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 4:07AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 30
inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.