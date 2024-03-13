Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 4:07AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15

inches.

* WHERE…Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.