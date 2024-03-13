Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 4:07AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 30

inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, and Pikes

Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.