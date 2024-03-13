Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 1:45PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County/Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet
County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Snowfall rates of 1-2in/hr are expected.
Heaviest snow will fall west of the I-25 corridor and on the
north side of Colorado Springs.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

