Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Pueblo, and southern El Paso Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight Wednesday night to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Higher snow total are expected over

southwestern Pueblo County, areas of southern El Paso County

near the higher terrain. Snow totals of 6 to 12 are expected in

these areas.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.