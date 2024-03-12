Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Pueblo, and southern El Paso Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight Wednesday night to noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Higher snow total are expected over
southwestern Pueblo County, areas of southern El Paso County
near the higher terrain. Snow totals of 6 to 12 are expected in
these areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.