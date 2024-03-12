Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 11:44PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Pueblo, and southern El Paso Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight Wednesday night to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

