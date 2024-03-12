Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15
inches.
* WHERE…Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, including
Walsenburg, and Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet,
including Trinidad.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.