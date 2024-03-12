Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to
30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet and Teller
County.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.