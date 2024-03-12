Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15
inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow totals are expected closer to
the higher terrain.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.