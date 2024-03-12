Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
16 inches.
* WHERE…Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet and Wet
Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.