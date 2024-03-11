Red Flag Warning issued March 11 at 2:45PM MDT until March 11 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.