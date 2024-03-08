Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 4:01AM MST until March 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,

mainly this morning.

* WHERE…The Wet Mountains, The Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Western

Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet and Central Chaffee

County Below 9000 Feet. Teller, Huerfano, western Las Animas,

and Fremont counties, along with the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions at lower

elevations this morning, with snow packed roads over most

mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.