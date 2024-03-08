Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:57AM MST until March 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,

mainly this morning.

* WHERE…Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet and

Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet. Teller, Northern El

Paso, Huerfano, western Las Animas, and Fremont counties,

along with the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.