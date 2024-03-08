Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:57AM MST until March 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

mainly this morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central and southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.