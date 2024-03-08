Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 10:21AM MST until March 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, along with the Wet

Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.