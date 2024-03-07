Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 3:42AM MST until March 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Updated today at 11:49 AM
Published 3:42 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
for northern El Paso County, with 6 to 9 inches possible for
Huerfano, western Las Animas, and Fremont counties, along with
the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso, Huerfano, western Las Animas, and
Fremont counties, along with the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

