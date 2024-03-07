Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:11PM MST until March 8 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one 1 to 3,
with locally higher ammounts, especially west of I-25.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County and Rampart Range Below 7400
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow bands over the area may produce
snowfall rates of 1-2 in/hr, quickly dropping visibility and
causing slushy roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.