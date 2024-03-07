Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:11PM MST until March 8 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:11 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one 1 to 3,
with locally higher ammounts, especially west of I-25.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County and Rampart Range Below 7400
Feet.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow bands over the area may produce
snowfall rates of 1-2 in/hr, quickly dropping visibility and
causing slushy roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content