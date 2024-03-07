Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:11PM MST until March 8 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one 1 to 3,

with locally higher ammounts, especially west of I-25.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County and Rampart Range Below 7400

Feet.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow bands over the area may produce

snowfall rates of 1-2 in/hr, quickly dropping visibility and

causing slushy roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.